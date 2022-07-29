Five labourers die accidentally at PRLIS site

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 AM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Five laborers died while attending to machines maintenance works at Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) site at Redhamanagadda in Kollapur mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday midnight.

The incident occurred when the labourers were carrying out machine maintenance works at the project site with the help of a crane. Though construction works at the site were stopped a few months ago, labourers were regularly attending to the maintainence works.

Officials said that they were collecting more information from contractor, who hired the labourers for the work, to know the reasons behind the incident.

The police shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for an autopsy. Of the five persons, four were from Bihar while another is from Jharkhand.

