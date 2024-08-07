Five persons arrested for dacoity in Hyderabad

The arrested are Chowkat Aakash alias Bobby (20), Parcha Vishal Singh (21), B K Rohit alias Biradar, (25), Gunala Pradeep alias Sam (21) and Sakat Jitender (19). Their associate Manik of Uppuguda is absconding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 06:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A five member gang of dacoits who looted two mobile phones and Rs. 11,000 from two persons were arrested by the Kulsumpura police on Wednesday.

The arrested are Chowkat Aakash alias Bobby (20), Parcha Vishal Singh (21), B K Rohit alias Biradar, (25), Gunala Pradeep alias Sam (21) and Sakat Jitender (19). Their associate Manik of Uppuguda is absconding.

According to Mohd Munawar, ACP Kulsumpura, two persons Karan and Anushal, who work with a food delivery company, were going from Narayanguda to Attapur around 3.30 am on Monday when the suspects waylaid them near Peeli Mandap. “The gang members threatened the victims by showing a knife and snatched away mobile phones and cash Rs. 11,000 from them before fleeing from the spot,” said the ACP.

On a complaint, the police had registered a case and arrested the five persons. Efforts are on to nab Manik, who is absconding, the official added.