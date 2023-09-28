| Five Railway Staff Suspended After Emu Train Climbs On To Platform At Mathura Station

By PTI Published Date - 10:13 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Agra: Five North Central Railway (NCR) staff have been suspended pending an investigation after an EMU train climbed on to the platform at the Mathura station, officials said on Thursday.

According to the railway officials, the Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) train that arrived from the Shakur Basti station in Delhi jumped the track and climbed on to platform 2A at the Mathura Junction railway station. The train also disrupted the OHE line. However, there was no casualty, Agra Division PRO Prashasti Srivastav said.

A video purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media. However, NCR officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

“Five railway staff have been suspended after the incident…. They are — loco pilot Govind Hari Sharma, helper (electrical) Sachin, technician 3 Kuljeet and technician 1 Brijesh and Harban Kumar,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NCR, told PTI.

He said a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident.

Asked about the video, Upadhyay said, “We do not confirm the credentials of the video.” Asked if any of the suspended railway staff was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, he said such details would emerge once the committee submits its report.