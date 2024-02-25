| Npdcl Operator Suspended For Denying Three Phase Power Supply To Farm Sector

NPDCL Divisional Engineer, Karimnagar town, Rajam has issued orders by suspending Karthik, who is working as operator in Muqdhampur sub-station.

Published Date - 25 February 2024

Karimnagar: NDPCL operator (artisan) Cheeti Karthik was suspended on the charges of not providing three-phase power supply to the farm sector in Muqdhampur of Karimnagar rural mandal.

A farmer from the village lodged a complaint with Superintendent Engineer, Vadlakonda Gangadhar stating that there was no three-phase power supply to agricultural borewells on February 22 night.

Based on the complaint, SE instructed the DE to take action against staff responsible for the incident by conducting secret enquiry with DE MRT.

It was established in the inquiry that the operator had deliberately denied three-phase power supply to the farm sector in the village causing problems to the farming community. Based on SE’s instructions, DE Rajam suspended Karthik.