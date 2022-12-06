Five Telangana sailors selected into Indian team for Asian Championships

By Soham Prasad Updated On - 06:28 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors Tanuja Kameshwar, Deekshita Komaravalley, Lahiri Komaravelly, Banny Bangur and Daniel Rajkumar have been selected into the Indian team for the upcoming Asian and Oceania Championships scheduled to be held at the Chowpatty, Mumbai from December 13 to 20.

Tanuja, who is ranked at No. 2 and Deekshita, the No. 4 ranked sailor, are pursuing their education at the National Open School. “I will try to get a medal in the Open fleet but my focus is on winning a gold for India as this is my last championship in the Under-15,” said the 15-year-old Tanuja, who will compete in the senior fleet after December.

Daniel of Yapral Government School and Banny from Bowenpally Boys High School have also been included in the 20-member sailor squad and Lahiri of Udbhav School Rasoolpura will be a reserve in the Indian girls squad.

The Championships at Chowpatty beach will have a record of 40 girls amongst 120 international participants from 14 countries including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia and guest nations like the USA and Belgium.

“It’s not just five sailors from Telangana State but many who have learned here at Hussain Sagar and joined the Army and Navy who are also part of the squad and Telangana sailors make up to 50 percent of the Indian team of 20”, said Dadi Bhote, Vice-president of the TSA.