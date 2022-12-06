Trisha elated with World Cup team selection

Youngster wants to give her best to win in the trophy with the team

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 11:11 AM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer G Trisha is all smiles after learning of her selection into the India U-19 cricket team that will compete in the T20 World Cup scheduled in South Africa from January 14.

Trisha, who will turn 17 in a few days, has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and her elevation is always on the cards. She is currently with the Indian under-19 team that is taking on New Zealand in the T20 series in Mumbai.

The 16-year-old talented opening batter is over the moon. “I am very happy. I have been doing well and also the top scorer in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand. So I was hopeful. But to be selected for the World Cup is a great feeling,” said the intermediate second year student. She has been also named in the side that will also take on South Africa in the T20 bilateral series.

“My goal is to win the World Cup with the team. I will give my 200 per cent whenever I get a chance. I learnt about the team selection when I started receiving the messages. My dream is to win the World Cup for the country,” she said from Mumbai. Representing India C, Trisha recently emerged second highest run-getter in the Women’s Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy with 117 runs in four matches with an average of 40.75. Trisha is also in good form in the ongoing series against New Zealand. She has impressive scores of 36 (off 26), 32 (off 27), 39 (off 34) in the last three matches with a healthy run rate that is crucial in T20 format.

Though she prefers to open the innings, the youngster said she is ready to play anywhere in the batting order. “I like to bat at the top of the order. But I am ready to play anywhere according to team’s requirements.” Trisha, who admires Indian cricket legends Mithali Raj and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is also handy with her leg-spinners.

“I want to dedicate this (team selection) to my parents – Rami Reddy and Madhavi. They are my strength and have been supporting me from my childhood. My goal is to be part of the Indian women’s senior team. I will work hard to achieve it,” said the determined and hard-working cricketer.

She is also elated at the fact that they get to play more matches nowadays and is excited about the Women’s IPL that will begin next year. “It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent. Women’s IPL will be a big boost for our game as well as a big motivating factor to work harder,” she concluded.