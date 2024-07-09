| Five Young Innovators From Telangana To Take Part In 1m1b Activate Impact Summit In New York

After five months of leadership training and problem-solving skills at 1M1B Green Skills Academy here, the young innovators were recently chosen from a competitive pool of 200 finalists across from Telangana.

Hyderabad: Five young innovators from Telangana will take part in the 8th annual, 1M1B Activate Impact Summit to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in December.

The winners were Meeth Kumar Shah from Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, for the project- ApnAInterview Cracker and Manal Muneer from Deeksha Degree College, Nirmal town for her project Intellnexa. Similarly, three Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women students – Narayanam Bhavya, Pemmasani Likhitha Chowdary and Satyavathi Kolapalli – were selected for their projects Manifesting Manholes, Tech Vasaliu and Nurture Sapling respectively.

Earlier this year, the Telangana Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications in collaboration with the 1M1B launched 1M1B Green Skills Academy. The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of green skills among college youth in the State through the ecosystem partners, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, T-Hub and T-Works.

The programme has been designed to bridge the existing skill gap among young adults aged 18–22, equipping them with theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in green skills, sustainability, and AI.