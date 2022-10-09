Five youngsters from Telangana stranded in Dubai airport

Rajanna-Sircilla: Five youngsters, including four from the Rajanna-Sircilla district and one from Nizamabad, were stranded at the Dubai Airport as authorities reportedly refused to allow them board a flight to return to India.

The youngsters on Sunday sent a video message to their family members and friends explaining their ordeal. They requested IT Minister KT Rama Rao to take steps to help them return home. Gugulot Aravind from Veernapalli mandal headquarters, Peddolla Swamy from Narayanpur of Yellareddypet mandal, Anil from Chandurthi mandal and B Ramulu from Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district and Narender from Narsingpalli, Mopal mandal of Nizamabad were those stranded.

According to the video message, they faced a lot of problems after joining a company in Dubai. Unable to work in the company, they decided to return to India and booked flight tickets with the help of their family members. However, at the airport, officials allegedly sent them out of the airport and tore their tickets. They were facing troubles due to lack of food and water during the last three days, they said.

According to their family members, the five youngsters had joined a Dubai-based company after attending interviews with the help of Gulf agents in Sircilla, Vemulawada and Nizamabad and went there some time ago. They questioned the company management as they were not provided the jobs as well as salary promised at the time of interviews. However, the company authorities registered a police case against them saying they were creating nuisance by consuming liquor.

As the youth continued their protest even after registration of the police case, the management promised to allow them to return to their native places if they arranged tickets for themselves, following which they bought tickets with the help of their family members. Company staff left the youth at the airport and handed over their passports.

However, before boarding the flight for India on Saturday night, they were not allowed onboard the flight as a police case was registered against them. Surprised over this, they tried to contact agents and company authorities but in vain. As agents and company were not responding to their phone calls, they informed their family members and sent the video message.