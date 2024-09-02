Flood-affected Khammam attempts crawling back to normalcy

The residents of flooded areas in the district have started to clean their houses that turned muddy due to rains and floodwaters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 09:31 PM

Residents in Khammam salvaging their belongings damaged by floods.

Khammam: With rains staying away for nearly 24 hours, people in the flood-hit Khammam have started making attempts to return to normal life.

Residents in Bokkalagadda, Moti Nagar, Damsalapuram, Danavaigudem, Prakash Nagar and Kalvoddu areas, which were inundated with Munneru floodwaters and residents in Kaviraju Nagar, Chaitanya Nagar, Cheruvu Bazar and others areas that were inundated by rainwater, have started salvaging their belongings. The residents started to clean their houses that turned muddy due to rains and floodwaters.

However, lack of power supply and drinking water supply has been troubling the residents in affected areas, the locals complained. It was estimated that over 15,000 households were affected in the city.

Meanwhile, the floods caused by the continuous rains in the last few days damaged standing crops in about 57,000 acres as per preliminary assessment, according to officials.

Crops grown by as many as 37, 000 farmers in 188 villages were affected. According to district agriculture officer D Pullaiah, crops in a large extent of area in Madhira mandal were damaged. It was estimated that crops in about 35, 251 acres were damaged in Madhira mandal.

Crops in 15, 577 acres were damaged in Kusumanchi mandal. Crops in large areas of Sathupalli, Wyra, Khammam Bonakal, Mudigonda and Chintakani were also damaged. Paddy in 28, 207 acres, cotton in 24, 791 acres, chilli in 2, 532 acres, green gram in 470 acres and horticulture crops in 4409 acres damaged.

In Kothagudem, crops in 2982 acres were damaged affecting 984 farmers in Julurpad, Paloncha, Aswapuram, Burgampad and Manugur mandals as per primary estimates, officials said. Poultry farms and dairy farms were also damaged at several places and officials were yet to assess the loss.