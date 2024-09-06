Floods leave road connectivity affected in Khammam, repairs yet to begin

6 September 2024

A road connecting Chintakani-Nereda in Khammam district washed away disrupting connectivity to nearly 1000 acres of farm lands.

Khammam: Devastating floods caused by heavy rainfall recently in the district have damaged roads at several places causing disruption in vehicular movements and repair works were yet to begin.

According to officials 23 culverts washed away and 22.5 km long road was damaged in Khammam division due to floods. Vehicular movement between Khammam-Mahabubabad was affected as a bridge at Purushothamaiahgudem in Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district was damaged.

A part of the national highway which was damaged at Nayakangudem was restored partially. A span of Prakash Nagar bridge in Khammam city dislocated nine inches from span bearing as a result of which traffic was banned on the road for six months, informed traffic CI, Mohan Babu here on Friday.

Walls were built on either side of the bridge entry points to prevent vehicles from moving on the bridge. Similarly heavy vehicles were prevented from moving on Munneru bridge at Kalvoddu area and traffic was diverted on to Karunagiri bridge, the CI said.

In Khammam city municipal workers were engaged to remove thick sheets of mud that covered the main and internal roads in the colonies. Road repair works could be taken up only after the mud was cleared, said an official.

In Thirumalapalem mandal a newly constructed bridge across Akeru stream at Ravichettu thanda was washed. In Chintakani mandal a road connecting Chintakani-Nereda was washed away disrupting connectivity to nearly 1000 acres of farm lands.

Officials said that estimations were prepared and sent to the government. Restoration works would be taken up after the government’s approval and release of funds, they said.

Meanwhile, mud and potholes caused on the roads by the floods claimed lives while injuring many people. A youth Saichander of Raghunathapalem mandal who suffered injuries after falling into a pothole died on Thursday while being treated.

A woman G Vasantha of Chintakani mandal died while being treated after she fell down from a motorbike that skid due to mud on a road at Dhamsalapuram in Khammam city. Nearly 21 persons were injured as motorbikes skid on Khammam-Bonakal road in the past few days.

The residents of Chintakani mandal, P Yesu, Ravinder, G Mahesh and others complained that several villages in the mandal were cut off due to damaged roads but the officials were not carrying out repairs.