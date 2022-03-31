flybig launches new commercial flight route from Bhopal and Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:06 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: Expanding operations, flybig on Thursday announced its new commercial flight route from Bhopal and Hyderabad. The Inaugural commercial flight took off from Bhopal to Hyderabad today.

KL Aggrawal, Airport Director for Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, said that regular flybig commercial flights from Bhopal to Hyderabad will play an important role in the convergence of new ideas among people in these two commercial and cultural hubs of Central and Southern India.

flybig is a regional airline based in Indore which started in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic with focus on connecting tier-2 and tier 3 cities. It has already established flight routes in North East, South, and Central India, according to a press release.

With the addition of this new route, flybig now operates across seven states and 12 cities including Indore, Gondia, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

“Since inception, flybig has focused on articulating its core business philosophy of converting rail miles to air miles by providing affordable air travel in the country. We have kept flight tickets low in order to provide the general public in our country with the opportunity to experience air travel; our flight tickets begin at Rs 2999“, said Captain Sanjay Mandavia, CMD of flybig.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .