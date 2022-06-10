Focus on human body sciences

1. Choose the correctly matched pair

a. Cartilage – loose connective tissue

b. Areolar tissue – loose connective tissue

c. Adipose tissue – dense connective tissue

d. Tendon – specialised connective tissue

Ans: b

2. Choose the correctly matched pair:

a. Tubular parts of nephrons –cuboidal epithelium

b. Inner surface of bronchioles – squamous epithelium

c. Inner lining of salivary ducts – ciliated epithelium

d. Moist surface of buccal cavity – glandular epithelium

Ans: a

3. Read the following statements and choose the correct answer

I. Gap junctions cement adjacent cells together

II. Areolar tissue contains fibroblasts, macrophages & mast cells

III. Tight junctions facilitate the cell to communicate with each other

IV. Adhering junctions help to stop substance from leaking across tissues.

V. Cells of connective tissue except blood secrete fibres of structural proteins called elastin

a. I, II & III only are wrong

b. I, III & IV only are wrong

c. III & V Only are wrong

d. I, II & V only are wrong

Ans: b

4. Tendons, which attach one bone to another bone are made up of

a. Dense regular connective tissue

b. Dense irregular connective tissue

c. Cuboidal epithelial tissue

d. Areolar tissue

Ans: a

5. Thrombokinase is associated with

a. Elimination of urea & other excretory products from the body

b. Production of erythrocytes from the bone marrow

c. Enzymatic reactions in coagulation of blood

d. Pulmonary & systemic circulation

Ans: c

6. Megakaryocytes, special cells in the bone marrow that produce cell fragments are called

a. Fibrinozen

b. Leucocytes

c. Erythrocytes

d. Thrombocytes

Ans: d

7. The myelin sheath around the axon is produced by which type of neuroglial cells

a. Dendrocytes

b. Schwann cellsc

c. Radial glial cells

d. Satellite glial cells

Ans: b

8. The structural unit of bone is ……. ?

a. Cyton

b. Osteon

c. Ossein

d. Chondrin

Ans: b

9. Statement-1 (S1) : Biconcave shape of mammalian RBC facilitates gas exchange

Statement-2(S2): Biconcave shape provides a high surface to volume ratio

a. Both (S1) & (S2) are true & (S2) is the correct explanation of (S1)

b. Both (S1) & (S2) are true but (S2) is not the correct explanation of (S1)

c. (S1) is true but (S2) is false

d. (S1) is false but (S2) is true

Ans: a