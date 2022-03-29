‘Focus on rehabilitation while implementing SNDP’

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth implementation of works related to Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Hyderabad, the municipal officials are focusing on rehabilitating poor families while removing the encroachments so that the drains can be widened.

On Tuesday, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, while reviewing the works related to SNDP along with Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali and Chairman of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL), D Sudheer Reddy, instructed officials regarding rehabilitation of displaced poor families while implementing SNDP.

Speaking about the nala works, he said that the stormwater drains under SNDP were being revamped with Rs 945 crore and the urban flooding issue was not addressed for decades by the previous governments.

With the State government planning to complete the works before the monsoon, Talasani instructed the officials to coordinate with the local MLAs before works related to shifting of utilities is taken up and complete the works under their supervision. To meet the deadlines, field visits to inspect the SNDP works in different parts of the city will be taken-up by Ministers, local MLAs and senior officials.

Meanwhile, the SNDP works at Vennalagadda Cheruvu in Quthbullapur constituency was inspected by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi along with the local MLA KP Vivekanand, GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Kukatpally) V Mamatha and others. “I request people to cooperate with officials so that the nala works are completed within the stipulated time,” she said.

