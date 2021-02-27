‘Follow path shown by Lok Satta Srinivas, crusader against corruption’

Srinivas, who was also known as Lok Satta Srinivas, was a consumer activist, film critic and crusader against corruption and protection of rights of consumers and oppressed sections.

Karimnagar: Speakers at a condolence meeting of Lok Satta district president and Confederation of all Telangana consumer organisations (CATCO) state president Neredla Srinivas have decided to fulfill the dreams and ambitions of Srinivas for the protection of all sections of the society and crusade against corruption.

Srinivas, who was also known as Lok Satta Srinivas, was a consumer activist, film critic and crusader against corruption and protection of rights of consumers and oppressed sections. He passed away on February 15 while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 ailments. At his 12th day ceremony, the family members and other organisations conducted a condolence meeting on Friday.

The speakers vowed to follow the footsteps of Srinivas and strive for the welfare of all sections of society. They said that the real tributes to Srinivas would be paid only by continuing his path of fighting against corruption, protection of consumer rights and upliftment of the oppressed communities. Recollecting his association from the school days, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao said that Srinivas was also always concerned about the people and their welfare. He fought for the democratic rights of the people and crusaded against the corruption, he said and added that Srinivas was a very humane kind of person and none can replace his services to the society in the district.

Former MLC T Santosh Kumar said that Srinivas, when he was working as Union Bank of India branch manager in various parts of the district, had helped all the customers in humane manner and helped in their economic empowerment by providing loans. “Srinivas was the voice of the people including farming community and questioned the government for its irregularities”, he stated. The five-hour-long meeting was filled with an emotionally choked voice by the speakers and some even wailed on the dais. Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao became emotional when he was invited to speak.

Founder of Lalana, an orphanage for the old age people in Nizamabad district Raja Reddy said that Srinivas had motivated them to take up body donation of the orphans for the medical colleges for the benefit of the student community. Another close relative of Srinivas, Kishan Reddy recollected the simple living nature of Srinivas and immense service to mankind since his childhood.

SUDA chairman GV Krishna Rao, Lok Satta state leader Katari Srinivas Rao, National Consumer activist Mandati Krishna Reddy, Janabalam editorial team member Naresh, Lok Satta district leaders Prakash Holla, R Chandra Prabhakar, M Gangadhar, Karimnagar consumers council activists Laxman Kumar, Kola Ramachandra Reddy, A Manohar, DTF state leader Raghushankar Reddy, UBI Karimnagar main branch chief manager Prahlad, leading businessman of district Bhagwandas Karwa and others paid floral tributes to Srinivas and observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect.