Followers of Harish Rao to launch THR Helping Challenge on June 3

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:25 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Posters designed by followers of Harish Rao as part of THR Helping Challenge.

Siddipet: To celebrate Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s birthday on June 3 in a unique way, some of his followers will be launching THR Helping Challenge.

His followers and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, who accept the challenge, will have to help someone in need.

After helping the person, they will have to take a selfie with the person whom they have helped and throw the challenge to their friends by posting the pictures and tagging them on social media platforms.

Those who accept the challenge will again have to repeat the act. The challenge is expected to stir a massive campaign to help the poor and needy across the State particularly in the erstwhile Medak district.

Since the Minister is known for helping the needy throughout his political career, his followers wanted to celebrate the birthday in a special way on Friday.

