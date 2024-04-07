Food samples lifted from Pista House, Uppal

A notice has been issued to the management who were warned to rectify the issues raised. The complaint was raised by one Karvendhan who purchased a Banana Cake which he later discovered was rotten with fungus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 08:28 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: As a part of surveillance of food quality, samples were lifted under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules, 2011 from Pista House, Uppal on Sunday. The action was taken after a complaint was made online on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with collecting samples of Plum Cake, Sponge Cake, and Milk Bread, Food Safety Officers inspected the premises and found certain defects.

Also Read Hyderabadi ‘Haleem’ now available across India with an extended shelf life of a month

A notice has been issued to the management who were warned to rectify the issues raised. The complaint was raised by one Karvendhan who purchased a Banana Cake which he later discovered was rotten with fungus.

The sample of the said cake along with the other samples have been forwarded to the State Food Laboratory and action will be taken after the analysis is made.

Assistant Food Controller K. Balaji Raju in a press note instructed all food-related establishments to maintain hygienic conditions.