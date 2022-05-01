Food trends 2022: Local culinary cultures and healthy snacking to dominate

Published: Updated On - 04:26 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: The culture of food has shifted over the years. While many prefer to try different cuisines, there are some who are happy with their home-cooked meals. A recent finding has revealed that in 2022 the food trends will be heavily dependent on rediscovering cultures, healthy snacking and hygiene, and more focus on diet-conscious foods.

About 55.6 per cent of the culinary panel of the fifth edition of the food trends report by Godrej predicted that there would be a growing desire amongst people to rediscover cultural roots through food. In the same vein, curiosity about culinary cultures will see people experimenting with cuisines other than their own as per 50.8 per cent expert panel, the report says.

Healthy snacking will be in focus with 55.6 per cent predicting millet-based snacks to be in demand and home delivery will soar, while eating for wellness will drive cuisine choices on restaurant menus. Food safety will be in focus in 2022 with 70.8 per cent of the panel weighed in on the need for clean, hygienically packaged meats and seafood from trusted sources.

Consumption and rotation of fats in the diet will be an important conversation in 2022, more than 80 per cent of the panel seeing cold pressed unrefined oils being popular, while 71 per cent predict gourmet premium ghee varieties to grow.

61.7 per cent of the panel predict desserts with healthier claims to prevail, in-home and on dining out menus and 57.4 per cent predict bite-sized, portion-controlled desserts to be popular. Indian Mithai will see a marked more than 40 per cent of the panel weighing in on a growing sense of pride in traditional, regional Indian sweets and mithais at home.

Gourmet Indian coffee will be in high demand with 70 per cent of the panel predicting it to be the top focus in the non-alcoholic beverage segment.

Top trends predictions for 2022

· Artisanal Ice Cream will be cool

· Pride in culinary identity

· Food for wellness in focus

· Indian spirits in the spotlight

· Ingredient and provenance driven menus

· Prolific innovation in the vegan food space

· Burgers and Sandwiches, reinvented

· Demand for clean, hygienic packaged meat

· Desire for nutritiously conscious snacking solutions

· Growing interest in tribal culinary cultures

