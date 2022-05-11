FoodHosts, unique app for foodies

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Many dream of starting their own business. But few actually manage to make it come true. Srujana Kanumuri, a marketer-turned-entrepreneur with a background in culinary arts, did exactly that when she founded FoodHosts.

FoodHosts is a new food tech startup in town that connects local Artisan Indie chefs to food lovers across the city. They have handpicked a few select artisan chefs who specialise in making unique and authentic dishes from across a diverse range of cuisines.

“We currently have 25 chefs on board who offer a multitude of dishes and cuisines that are not commonly available in restaurants, ranging from Goan, Mangalorean, Bohra, Hyderabadi, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Andhra cuisines to some international ones like Thai, East Indian, Italian and French,” says Srujana, who did her masters in marketing from Canada.

“This concept is popular in Canada, and people love to check out these types of applications from other countries. After relocating to Hyderabad, I decided to build something on my own, which led to the creation of FoodHosts. This app is designed for all foodies who enjoy unique cuisine that can be personalised according to their preferences,” she says.

Cloud kitchen

The platform enables artisan home and cloud kitchen cooks with the skill set to produce very delicious cuisine, allowing them to scale and make their unique specialities available to Hyderabad’s foodie community.

Currently, you can order through their website, www.foodhosts.in, where you will be able to browse through all the chefs and their dishes.

“In an age where startups are running behind speed of delivery with some doing 10-minute deliveries, we wanted to take a step back and see how do we bring back flavour, superior taste profile experience and a sense of community into the ecosystem where food lovers can satisfy their true food cravings,” says Srujana.

They’ve also been crafting customised menus for parties of 5 to 75 people, so whether it’s a little gathering or a huge gathering, they’ve got you covered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .