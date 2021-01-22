Foodies rejoice! Dubai Food Festival is back

The eighth edition of the annual culinary extravaganza will include three weekends of food and dining experiences held throughout the city.

New Delhi: Dubai will celebrate its status as the region’s gastronomic hub with the return the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) from 25 February to 13 March, 2021.

This year’s edition will focus on four highlights of Dubai’s foodie scene: rich culinary diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, unique restaurant experiences, and exceptional value for money.

From street food sizzlers and family friendly fare to fine dining decadence, DFF has a cuisine for every palate and budget, making it one of the highlights of the year for visitors and residents alike.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF will offer a range of mouth-watering experiences, including Dubai Restaurant Week, which will feature exclusive menus at more than 30 exceptional restaurants. Meanwhile, Foodie Experiences will offer innovative dining concepts including Chef’s Tables, Masterclasses, and chef collaborations.

Other main highlights include Etisalat Beach Canteen, which will focus on Dubai’s evolving international and local food scene, and homegrown brands that have been established locally.

Dubai Food Festival is a citywide culinary celebration that showcases the emirate’s emergence as the gastronomy capital of the region through a packed 17-day programme of food-related events, activities, promotions and appearances by food celebrities.

DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering from its five-star gourmet dining to its hidden gems.