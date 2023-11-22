Foolproof measures at polling stations: Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya

Quick Reaction Team, Striking Force and policemen and women in civilian clothes are being positioned in all the constituencies to keep a tab on mischief mongers, said Hyderabad CP

Photo: Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya.

Hyderabad: With the assembly elections around the corner, the Hyderabad city police are making all out efforts to ensure peace and transparency during the election process. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Shandilya, elaborates the arrangements in a chat with Telangana Today.

Police force being deployed for elections

Along with all units of the Hyderabad police, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel are deployed across the city. Foolproof measures are initiated at distribution and counting centres and polling stations. Quick Reaction Team, Striking Force and policemen and women in civilian clothes are being positioned in all the constituencies to keep a tab on mischief mongers.

Security arrangements for campaign

Adequate security arrangements are made to prevent any skirmishes between workers of political parties during campaign. Permissions for political programs are given by the Returning Officers and the local Static Surveillance Teams, Flying Squad, Election Observers and local police are monitoring the events for violations of Model Code of Conduct.

Curbing impersonation and bogus voting

The Election Commission of India identified a few hundred booths where large numbers of ASD (Absent Shifted Deceased) voters were listed. An equal component of men and women police personnel will be posted to check possible fraudulences there. Surveillance cameras will be installed outside the booths and it will cover a distance up to 150 metres and the feed is monitored by election authorities as well. A case will be registered against anyone caught indulging in malpractices.

Checking out trouble mongers

All the rowdy sheeters and trouble mongers were bound over. Swift action awaits anyone found threatening directly or over phone. Special teams at zonal level are keeping a watch on the trouble mongers including their social media accounts. The Election Commission has formulated guidelines for attending law and order issues and we are adhering to them strictly.

Confidence building measures

Several initiatives including flag march and area domination exercise are taken up to instill confidence among the voters. The citizens should fearlessly cast their votes to the candidate of their choice. If they have any problem we are there 24 x7 to resolve it.