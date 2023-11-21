Mohammed Azharuddin tries his luck in hometown

Gopinath has won from Jubilee Hills twice and the BRS is strong here as against Azharuddin who joined the fray seeking to ride on his celebrity status.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin will be facing an acid test on his home ground as he is contesting for the first time in the assembly elections this year.

Contesting as the Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency from the city, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president is pitted against the formidable Maganti Gopinath of BRS. The BJP has named Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate while the AIMIM has fielded Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin.

Azharuddin was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009 but was fielded from Ton-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan in 2014, where he lost.