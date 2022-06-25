Football C’ship: Telangana girls squander advantage, lose to Meghalaya

25 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana junior girls squandered a 5-3 advantage to lose the match to Meghalaya 5-6 in the Group C match of the junior girls national football championship in Guwahati, on Friday.

R Tanvi scored all the five goals for the Telangana team to put her side in the lead in the very first minute before Meghalaya drew parity in the 15th minute.

Tanvi made it 3-1 with another two goals in the first half. However in the second half, Meghalaya found two goals, one from Songthiang and another from Ribahunshisha Kharshiing to draw at 3-3.

However, in the next minute, Tanvi added another goal and her fifth in the 78th minute to put Telangana in a 5-3 lead. But Meghalaya pumped in three goals in a span of seven minutes through Ishalin Nongrum, Napaleroiki Lytan and Songthiang to run away with the victory.

This is Telangana’s fourth straight loss as they are yet to open their account in the tournament.