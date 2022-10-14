| Football Hand Of God Ball To Go On Sale In Auction

Football: ‘Hand of God’ ball to go on sale in auction

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

A woman takes a picture of a mural depicting late Argentine foobtall star Diego Maradona decoured with neon wings made by artists Maximiliano Bagnasco and Dreier Salamanca Vargas. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: A ball that was used in one of the most famous football matches will go under the hammer soon. It was used during a quarter-final match between Argentina and England in 1986, in which the soccer legend Diego Maradona used his hand to score the goal.

Ali Bin Nasser, a referee who kept the ball with him, is expecting a winning bid of £3M. Interested bidders can take part in the auction by registering their bids online from 28 October, and Graham Budd Auctions Ltd will oversee the auction proceedings of the memorabilia.

“This ball is part of international football history – it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world. At Mexico ‘86. I was among the 42 referees at the tournament. African referees didn’t get the same opportunities as those in Europe, so to be told by FIFA that I was chosen because I was among the best in the world was a huge honour and a career highlight,” Ali Bin Nasser said.

The auction will take place in London on 16 November.

The goal scored by Argentina’s legendary footballer Diego Maradona is famously known as the ‘Hand of God.’

England players raised objections over the goal, but the referee Ali Bin Nasser, who failed to notice the handball, awarded the goal in the favour of the Argentina team.

However, Maradona, in a press conference, admitted that it was not a fair goal.

“A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” Diego Maradona said during a press meeting when asked about the goal.

The goal, considered a gift by the referee, helped the Argentina national team to win the match by 2-0. The Argentina national team also went on to win the 1986 football world cup.

