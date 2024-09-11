Footballer Subrata Paul joins Woxsen University as Executive Fellow

The legendary footballer is widely regarded as the greatest Indian goalkeeper of all time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: Arjuna Awardee footballer, Subrata Paul has joined Woxsen University as an Executive Fellow. The former Indian captain will inspire students and share his experiences from his 15-year international playing career, touching on topics such as team building, goalkeeping, captaincy, playing across the world, winning the golden glove, coaching, and life off the field.

The legendary footballer is widely regarded as the greatest Indian goalkeeper of all time. Nicknamed the ‘Spiderman’ by the Australian, Korean, and Asian media for his exploits in the 2011 Asian Cup in Doha, Paul is the only Indian footballer to have been given a nickname by the international media.

On incorporating sports education into the curriculum of schools and higher educational institutions, Paul emphasized the importance of making sports compulsory, a press release said.

“We need to have compulsory periods for sports. Unless a student passes in sports, they should not be given a degree. Every day, for around 90 minutes, everyone needs to go out and play. They may not all turn into professional players, but sports make you a better individual,“ he said.