Forest Department urges people to report bird injuries

Hyderabad: The Forest Department authorities on Monday urged general public to report instances of birds getting injured after they get entangled in synthetic Manja during kite flying.

Back in 2017, the State government had imposed a complete ban on procurement, stocking, sale and use of nylon-thread commonly called ‘Chinese Dor’ or other synthetic non-biodegradable thread coated with glass or other harmful substances used for kite flying.

As per section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, persons found to be in violating the orders or directions under the Act is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years or with a fine up to one lakh rupees or with both. Causing injury to wild animals and birds or death with synthetic manjha amounts to hunting under section – 9 which is punishable under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 with imprisonment of three to seven years and fine not less than Rs.10,000, authorities said. Round the clock helpline numbers: 1800-425-5364 or 040-2323-1440.

