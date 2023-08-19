Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai urges Taliban to reopen girls’ schools, universities

06:40 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Kabul: Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on the country’s 104th independence anniversary, urged the Taliban to reopen girls schools and universities, emphasizing that true independence requires educational access for all, Khaama Press reported.

Karzai talked about the critical role of knowledge and stressed that achieving peace, stability, development, and independence requires acquiring knowledge.

Karzai urged all to educate their children, including girls. He called on the Taliban to open schools for girls and promote nationwide education for true independence.

“I wish all the people of our country to spare no effort in educating their children, including both boys and girls. On this historic day, I once again ask the Taliban to open the gates of schools and universities to girls as soon as possible and to provide education for everyone throughout the country so that by salvaging from dependence on others, we will gain independence in its real sense and own a self-reliant country,” Karzai said, as per Khaama Press.

The former president emphasized that overcoming challenges and achieving peace demands bolstering national unity, enhancing harmony, and promptly initiating intra-Afghan talks.

He said he believes these steps are essential for resolving issues and establishing lasting stability within the country, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, girls and women both students and teachers in Afghanistan who were deprived of their ‘basic rights’ have demanded the reopening of educational institutes in the country for them, TOLONews reported.

“As the Taliban regime completed its second year in Afghanistan after taking over the country, the women wished that their basic right to education will be given back to them. Yesterday, I thought that maybe schools, universities, and many other places that were closed would open but they didn’t”, said Marwa, a student.

“We call on the Taliban to reopen schools and universities for girls,” said Najma, a student.

Meanwhile, some students and teachers warn of the negative consequences of closing girls’ schools and said that closing the gates of schools will spread illiteracy in the country more than before, as per TOLONews.