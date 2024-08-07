Former bureaucrat Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana questions inclusive growth in Union budget

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: Any government that thinks welfare is the only motive of the budget is problematic, remarked Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician.

Participating in the panel discussion on the topic ‘Implications of the recent Union Budget on the Broader Economy’ organised by the ABVP-HCU on the University of Hyderabad campus here on Wednesday, Dr. Narayana said the budget is excellent in fiscal discipline. However, he questioned the aspect of inclusive growth in the recent budget.

Stating that the budget allocated for education is not a problem, Dr. Narayana said the resources are not being effectively utilized in the country. “Globally, we are the worst in terms of education,” he said.

Dr. Narayana remarked that labour laws have become a killer of jobs and there is a need to liberalise labour laws to include unorganized labour in the country.

Participating in the session, ISB Associate Professor and NSE, SEBI, & DEMO member, Dr. Prasanna Tantri said given various restraints the government has limits on what it could do in terms of budget. “Education and healthcare need more creative solutions,” he said.

When asked about the employment scenario in the country and employment incentives by the government, Dr. Tantri said long run measures like better education, improved skills and among others are important. “The government also tried taking up short run measures by introducing national skill development programmes,” Dr Tantri said.

ABVP-HCU president Balakrishna, secretary Sakshi and a large number of students took part in the event.