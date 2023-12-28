Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy

By PTI Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Amaravati: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

“In the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office,” YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.