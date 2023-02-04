Former Indian cricketer Bobby shares his journey

Releases his biography ‘Bobby India and Ireland… A Love Story’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer and the Ranji Trophy winning Hyderabad team captain from 1987 MV Narasimha Rao’s biography ‘Bobby India and Ireland… A Love Story’ was released amid former Indian and Hyderabad cricketers in Hyderabad on Saturday. Narasimha Rao, fondly called as Bobby in cricketing circles, represented India in four Tests and led Hyderabad to the Ranji Trophy victory. The book was co-authored by journalist Conor Sharkey.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, Commissioner of Police CV Anand, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan and former Hyderabad cricketers, including the 1987 Ranji Trophy winning team, were present at the book launch.

The book traces Narasimha Rao’s journey from a young boy to the Indian Test team and his life in Ireland where he is now settled. Releasing the book, the former cricketers reminisced their association with the cricketer.

“I first met him in the year 1987 after Hyderabad’s Ranji victory. He helped me immensely in improving my game whenever possible. Winning the Ranji Trophy was a great deal and we all looked up to him. It was a great team to emulate,” said Laxman.

“His contribution off the field in Ireland is inspiring. Settling in a new country is not easy. I was amazed by the love and respect he commands in Ireland. Even Eoin Morgan (Ireland and England team captain) mention’s Bobby’s influence on him as a growing cricketer. That speaks volumes,” he added.

Roger Binny, remembering their playing days together, said that the former all-rounder was one of the finest cricketers from Hyderabad. “He was a rock star in his playing days both on and off the field,” he said.

CV Anand, Roger and Jayesh Ranjan felt that the book will inspire many youngsters. Narasimha Rao credited his success to his teammates and coaches adding that ‘never give-up’ attitude is crucial for a player’s success. “Cricket has been a huge part of my life. I have played along with some big names. I am grateful to all the people who played a key role in my life,” he said.