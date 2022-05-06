Former Minister Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party senior leader Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. He was aged 73.

Sources said Gopala Krishna Reddy suffered with Covid-19 in January this year and was recovering from its after-effects. However, he reportedly fell unconscious at his residence on Friday morning following which he was rushed to the hospital. The doctors tried to revive him, but in vain.

Gopala Krishna Reddy represented the Srikalahasthi constituency of Chittoor district in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Assembly for four terms since 1989. He was elected to the Assembly of the truncated Andhra Pradesh again in 2014 after the formation of Telangana State.

Known to be a close associate of the then Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Gopala Krishna Reddy sustained injuries in the sensational Alipiri blast in Tirumala. He served as Minister for Forests and later as IT Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the sudden demise of Gopala Krishna Reddy and extended condolences to the bereaved family members. He expressed his grief over losing an old friend and Cabinet colleague in the the TDP government, stating that people lost an able leader. He recalled his long association and their meeting after Telangana formation.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eeshwar and several other also mourned the death of Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy.