Former minister Jogu Ramanna slams Congress over crop loan waiver

Jogu Ramanna said many farmers were not getting justice in the process of waiving the loans.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 06:26 PM

Adilabad: Former minister and BRS district president Jogu Ramanna alleged that the Congress government was deceiving the farmers of the state by diverting the investment assistance provided under Rythu Bharosa scheme to crop loan waiver and that many farmers were not getting justice in the process of waiving the loans.

Addressing press persons here on Saturday, Ramanna flayed the State government’s policies. The government is delaying the gathering of views of the people by conducting public hearings for implementing Rythu Bharosa. It is paying the investment support to the farmers under the crop loan waiver.

The ex-minister recalled that Rs 550 crore was provided to 1.64 lakh farmers in the district. But currently the government has waived crop loans worth Rs 120 crore to only 18,821 farmers in the district under the crop loan waiver. He claimed that the credit of spending nearly Rs 11 lakh crores for the welfare of farmers for 10 years goes to the previous government.

Citing examples, the BRS district president said that many farmers did not receive the loan waiver. He stated that farmers were expressing their grievances as the entire amount of loan taken was not waived off. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that he would waive off crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh in one go. The Congress leaders, who previously criticized if Rythu Bharosa funds were deposited on the basis of the pass book, said that now the loans were being waived off on the same basis.

He ridiculed that the Congress leaders were celebrating when the farmers were facing difficulties due to shortage of fertilizers, DAP, electricity supply and lack of investment assistance. He slammed the Congress leaders who criticized the construction of Rythu Vedikas in the past, for using the structures as venues of the celebrations.