Former Parigi MLA Koppula Harishwar Reddy passes away

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of the former Parigi MLA Koppula Harishwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Koppula Harishwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Koppula Harishwar Reddy, former MLA of Parigi and former Deputy Speaker of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly, passed away on Friday night. He was 78.

Harishwar Reddy succumbed to a massive heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain in Parigi and breathed his last while receiving treatment.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of the former Parigi MLA. Hailing him as a popular leader, the Chief Minister ordered to conduct Harishwar Reddy’s funeral with State honours and directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to make arrangements in coordination with members of the bereaved family.

Harishwar Reddy won as MLA from the Parigi assembly constituency in 1985, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2009. He started his political career as a ward member and later served as Parigi upa-sarpanch and sarpanch in 1978. He was also elected as the Vice Chairman of the Samiti before elevating himself as a legislator.

Harishwar Reddy was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His elder son Mahesh Reddy is currently serving as the Parigi MLA.

A host of ministers and senior leaders of the BRS including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and V Srinivas Goud condoled the death of Harishwar Reddy. They called on Mahesh Reddy and his family members and consoled them after paying respects to the departed leader.

BRS MLC K Kavitha said the death of Harishwar Reddy, who served the people of Parigi constituency for four decades, was sad. “I pray to God that the holy soul of Harishwar Reddy rest in peace and express my deepest condolences to his son MLA Mahesh Reddy,” she tweeted.

