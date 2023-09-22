| Aarogya Telangana By Cm Kcr The First State In India To Have A Medical College In Every District

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Telangana is the first Indian state to have government medical colleges in all its districts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated nine new medical colleges on September 15, marking a major milestone in the state’s healthcare revolution. It is a remarkable transformation of medical education and the healthcare sector in Telangana in the name of “Aarogya Telangana”.

