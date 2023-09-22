Aarogya Telangana By CM KCR: The First State In India To Have A Medical College In Every District

It is a remarkable transformation of medical education and the healthcare sector in Telangana in the name of "Aarogya Telangana"
Telangana is the first Indian state to have government medical colleges in all its districts. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated nine new medical colleges on September 15, marking a major milestone in the state’s healthcare revolution. It is a remarkable transformation of medical education and the healthcare sector in Telangana in the name of “Aarogya Telangana”.
