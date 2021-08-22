Formula Regional Indian Championship launched

Hyderabad: Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship was launched with a curtain-raiser at Madhapur in the city on Sunday. The world-class FIA Grade Street circuit is to be held in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore in Feburary 2022.

As part of the curtain-raiser, the F3 street circuit race started from the city’s iconic cable bridge and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures chairman P P Reddy and MD, Krishna Reddy launched the F3 Car, a press release said.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Racing Promotions said, “Monaco being a sovereign city-state has produced F1 drivers, and we as a country of a billion-plus now have the platform to give aspiring racing drivers the opportunity to compete with the best in the world and potentially a stepping stone to the apex of motorsports which is F1”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .