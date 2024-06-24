Foundation stone for science lab laid by MLA Anil Jadav in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 12:44 PM

Boath MLA Anil Jadhav lays foundation stone to a science lab on the premises of ZPHS at Borigaon village in Echoda mandal on Monday

Adilabad: Boath MLA Anil Jadhav assured to address challenges of students studying in government schools. He formally laid foundation stone to a science lab at Zilla Parishad High School at Borigaon village in Echoda mandal on Monday. The estimated cost of the lab was Rs 13.50 lakh.

Jadhav interacted with the students for a while and promised to resolve their challenges. He vowed to focus on the government schools and to address their issues by getting funds and bringing their problems to the notice of the officials. He was felicitated by the students with a shawl for gracing the occasion.

Echoda Mandal Parishad President Preetham Reddy, Sarpanches Association president Pandurang, Sarpanch Surender Reddy, PACS chairman Sridhar Reddy, BRS leaders Mahender Reddy, Sabir, Ramesh, Gadge Subash, Rajeshwar Reddy, Dilip Yadav and locals were present.