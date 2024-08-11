Foundation stone laid for junior civil court building in Adilabad

Telangana’s High Court judges Vinod Kumar, Sujana and Laxman laid foundation stones to a junior civil court building.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 08:37 PM

Adilabad: The Telangana’s High Court judges Vinod Kumar, Sujana and Laxman laid foundation stones to a junior civil court building and residential complex in Boath mandal centre on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the judges said that steps were being taken to speedy disposal of cases. Collector Rajarshi Shah, who also attended the programme expressed happiness to have joined the three judges in laying the foundation stones for the two buildings.

He promised to extend all support in construction of the facilities.

District principal judge Prabhakar Rao, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, Boath MRO Subhash were present.