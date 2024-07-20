Four drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad, 1 kg of heroin worth Rs. 7 cr seized from them

20 July 2024

Seized heroin worth Rs. 7 crore.

Hyderabad: Four drug peddlers who were in possession of opioid drug heroin and were planning to sell in Hyderabad were arrested by the Cyberabad police and TGANB on Saturday. In the process, the police seized one kilogram of heroin valued at Rs. 7 crore and four mobile phones from them.

The arrested drug dealers Nemi Chand Bhati, Narpath Singh, Ajay Bhatti and Harish Sirvi, are all natives of Rajasthan while the main supplier Santosh Acharya, is presently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty on Saturday said that Nemi Chand and Narpath Singh, purchased heroin Santosh Acharya and came to the city to sell. Ajay Bhatti and Harish Sirvi, who are known to Nemi Chand, assured to help him find customers for the contraband.

Nemi Chand was regularly purchasing drugs from Acharya and selling it to customers. After getting the consignment of heroin, he discussed with remaining suspects about his intention to sell the drug and make money.

“Nemi Chand and Narpath Singh, came to the city in a bus after carrying the contraband in a bag. They met the other two suspects and went to Madhapur where they were caught,” said the Cyberabad CP.

The police are in the process of identifying people who are in contact with the four suspects and buying drugs from them. “We suspect the heroin was smuggled into the country from across the border. More details will come out when we take Acharya into custody,” said Avinash Mohanty.

Meanwhile the police asked the people to inform them about any information pertaining to drugs.