Four from Dharmapuri die in accident in Guntur

Jagtial: Four persons from Dharmapuri died when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal near Rompicherla, Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday night.

On getting information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies of Katakam Mahesh, his brother-in-law Anand, Biru Goud and his son Shiva Balaji. The deceased were traveling to Raghunathapalem, the native place of Madhav, a mason, who was driving the vehicle. He, however, managed to escape and alerted the police.

While Madhav was engaged in house construction in Dharmapuri, Biru Goud was engaged in painting work. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Biru Goud migrated to Dharmapuri 15 years ago. Goud and his son were staying in the town while his other family members returned to UP during the lockdown. All of them were on the way to Guntur to paint Madhav’s house when the accident occured.

