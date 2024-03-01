Four held for kidnapping couple in Mancherial

Gadigoppula Sathish, Chunchu Ajay, and Macha Satish from Velganur village in Dandepalli and Challa Snehith Reddy belonging to Nagaram in Chennur mandal were arrested for kidnapping Biyyala Ravi and Gayathri of Rally village in Hajipur mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 12:02 PM

Mancherial: Four persons were arrested on charges of kidnapping a couple in a car at a shopping mall here on Thursday night.

Mancherial Inspector SP Ravinder said Gadigoppula Sathish, Chunchu Ajay, and Macha Satish from Velganur village in Dandepalli and Challa Snehith Reddy belonging to Nagaram in Chennur mandal were arrested for kidnapping Biyyala Ravi and Gayathri of Rally village in Hajipur mandal on Thursday evening. They were apprehended in Chennur town within three hours of the incident.

During interrogation, Sathish and others reportedly confessed to kidnapping the couple for delaying repayment of a loan of Rs 20 lakh given in phased manner to the pair to hunt “hidden treasure”. They revealed that they hired the couple to unearth treasure from farms in Velganur.

Based on a complaint received from Ravi, a kidnap case was registered against the four. Investigations were taken up.