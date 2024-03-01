| Two Arrested 1 4 Kgs Of Marijuana Seized In Hyderabad

Two arrested, 1.4 kgs of marijuana seized in Hyderabad

In the first instance, 650 grams was seized from Brijesh Kumar Pandey at Kaisar Nagar in Gajularamaram. The Suraram police are investigating.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 March 2024, 11:35 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT simultaneously raided two places and caught two persons and seized 1.4 kgs marijuana on Friday.

In the first instance, 650 grams was seized from Brijesh Kumar Pandey at Kaisar Nagar in Gajularamaram. The Suraram police are investigating.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death over previous enmity at Marredpally

In another case, the SOT police raided a boy’s hostel at KPHB Colony and caught N.Sai Kumar and N. Srinivas in possession of 750 grams of marijuana. KPHB police are investigating.