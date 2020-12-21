Four held for robbery in Hyderabad

The suspects were identified as V Nikhil (23), V Vinay Choudary (27), Y Uday Kumar (23) and G Brahma Teja (22)

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Central Crime Station police and the Vanasthalipuram police nabbed four persons in connection with a robbery here on Monday. Police recovered cash and other material all together worth Rs 25 lakh from them.

The suspects were V Nikhil (23), V Vinay Choudary (27), Y Uday Kumar (23) and G Brahma Teja (22). Nikhil knew the victim Sathish Sikha and was aware that Sathish, who lived alone, had kept a huge sum of money and valuables in his house. Last Monday, the youngsters reached his home and attacked him. They tied him up and after gagging him, robbed him pointing a toy pistol.

“They stole Rs 1.8 lakh, foreign currency notes, mobile phones, laptops, passports, a car, and a bike. We have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 25 lakh from them,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

According to the police, Nikhil was earlier involved in several bike theft cases in Bellary and other places in Karnataka. In 2019, he was also involved in a property case in Raidurgam in Cyberabad.

