Four Hyderabad students selected for World Teen Parliament

Hyderabad: Four students of MS Creative School, Hyderabad, have been selected as Members of Parliament of World Teen Parliament (WTP) – a UNESCO-supported body. The selected students are Amena Aziz, Atika Amoodi, Mariya Khalid Saache and Sumera Ummey Kulsum.

These four Class X students were the only MPs of WTP from Telangana, MS Education Academy senior director, Mohammed Moazzam Hussian said on Thursday. “They have been selected after a rigorous selection process spread into three stages,” Hussian said.

The selected MPs will be mentored and trained in life skills, problem-solving, policy-making, global governance and voting as a skill, he added.

