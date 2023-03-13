Four killed in road mishap in Nizamabad

Police have shifted the bodies to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital and informed the family members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Four people were killed on the spot in a ghastly road accident when their car rammed a container truck on National Highway 44 at Chandrayanpalli Tanda of Indalwai mandal on Monday morning.

The victims were identified as residents of Kandaliwadi village of Bodhan mandal. According to reports, the four occupants of the car were traveling from Hyderabad to their hometown when the driver lost control of the car, which went on to ram the container truck.

Police have shifted the bodies to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital and informed the family members.

A case was registered and investigation is on.