Four killed in Telangana road accident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:48 AM, Sat - 2 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four members of a family died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling in was overturned at Charakonda village between Kodad and Jadcherla highway in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when the family members were on the way to their residence at Nereducherla village in Suryapet district from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Jameer, Fathima, Ghouse and Imtiyaz.

One more family member sustained serious injuries in the incident, the police said. The police said the accident could have occurred when the driver dozed off at the wheel. The police booked a case and shifted the bodies to Kalwakurthy government hospital for an autopsy.