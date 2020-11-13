Four major Warangal nalas to be covered

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which has demolished most of the illegal structures on nalas during a special drive recently in the tri-cities to avoid inundation of low-lying areas during the monsoon, will take up construction of boundary walls on either side of the nalas for four km on four major nalas at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore soon.

The construction of the wall would not only help check encroachments but also discourage people from throwing garbage and construction & demolition (C&D) waste into the nalas, officials said.

Addressing a meeting of engineering and town planning officials at her office here on Friday, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy directed Superintending Engineer (SE) Vidyasagar to take steps to construct boundary walls along the nalas at the earliest. She also asked the officials to study the amount of C&D waste being generated within the GWMC limits and the feasibility of setting up a C& D waste recycling plant on the lines of the one that was set up at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.

Referring to the development of parks in the city, she asked the authorities to prepare proposals to set up an exclusive park for the differently-abled. The Commissioner also asked the officials to complete the work on 11 roads taken up under package one of the Smart City Mission (SCM) in the city within the stipulated time without compromising on the quality.

She also reportedly reprimanded the officials for their negligent attitude in executing the development works. In-charge City Planner (CP) Narsimha Ramulu, EE Srinivas Rao, Smart City Officer Voleti Anand and other officials attended the meeting.

