Four State Awards for City College in Jignasa competitions

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:39 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: The Government City College has won four prizes at the prestigious State-level Jignasa-Student Study Project presentations for the year 2021-22 organized by the Department of College Education.

The prizes were received by Dr P Bala Bhaskar, Principal, Govt City College, the Faculty supervisors and Student teams from Naveen Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education at a function held at the Telugu University Auditorium, Nampally.

Jignasa, an initiative of Collegiate Education, with the aim to inculcate research skills in undergraduate students, to make them work in teams, learn to analyze the data collected and present the findings is being run successfully since 2016-17.

The departments of Mathematics and Commerce bagged first prize while Physics and Chemistry won 2nd prize in the State-level competitions where the study projects were judged by professors from universities and scientists from reputed institutions.

First prize student winners received a cash award of Rs.25000, while second prize winners got Rs.18000 and the supervisors received Rs.5000 and Rs.3000 respectively.