Four TAs suspended in Adilabad for negligence in duties

Adilabad: Four Technical Assistants (TA) were suspended for showing negligence in implementing the prestigious Palle Pragathi programme and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. An order, to this effect was issued by District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod here on Wednesday.

The suspended public officials were Soma Jahanavi, T Sarita Rani, M Rambha Bai and G Shiva Kumar. Jahanavi is the technical assistant of Dimma, Wanawat, Pochera, Ramai, Arli-K and Landasangvi villages in Adilabad Mandal Parishad. Sarita covers Ankapur, Chinchughat, Peddamale Boregaon and Mamidiguda under Adilabad Mandal.

Rambhai works as TA of Pippaldhari, Lokari, Jammuldhari, Asoda and Linguguda, while Shiva Kumar is TA of Ankoli, Bheemsari, Burnoor and Jamdapur villages in Adilabad Mandal Parishad.

Jahanavi, Sarita, Rambha and Shiva Kumar left headquarters without any information to higher officials and were not present during a visit of Additional Collector M David and DRDO to the villages under the jurisdiction of the technical assistants on Wednesday. They were not showing interest in providing wages to the poor under the NREGS and did not attend Palle Pragati programmes.

