Four young climbers from Telangana conquer new heights

Along with Jahnvi Mantri and Riya Shridhar from Mumbai, the youth in the age range of 11-16 years, completed the expedition led by mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta of Winners and Achievers, and I3 foundation of Ranchi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 03:02 PM

Hyderabad: Four young explorers from Telangana – Lattupally Lalithya Reddy, Shamin Ramesh Kyatham, Lattupally Srihan Reddy, and Goli Preetham – completed a youth expedition setting new benchmarks for youth involvement in high-altitude expeditions.

The 14-day expedition began with an arrival in Kathmandu and traversing Lukla, Phakding, Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, Dingboche, Lobuche, followed by the challenging route from Lobuche to Everest Base Camp (EBC) and then to Gorakshep.

The youngsters showcased courage and resilience as they tackled the challenges of the expedition, a press release said. To ensure the safety standards, a comprehensive insurance coverage was arranged, including helicopter evacuation services and the team carried their own oxygen supplies and had a doctor on call to address any medical needs during the journey.

Lalithya Reddy said the expedition was a life-changing experience and Ramesh Kyatham said, “climbing these heights has given me a new perspective on what I can achieve.” Srihan Reddy described the journey as tough but extremely rewarding and Preetham added that the expedition ignited a passion for adventure in him.