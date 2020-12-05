Fowler plots East Bengal revival

Coach Robbie Fowler’s side is yet to score in the league and has conceded five goals in its opening two fixtures

Vasco: SC East Bengal will look to register their first win of the season when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Coach Robbie Fowler’s side is yet to score in the league and has conceded five goals in its opening two fixtures. The team lost to ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC and is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

The former Liverpool striker believes that it was individual errors that cost his side the points. Meanwhile, NorthEast will aim to carry on with their positive start to the season. Gerard Nus’ side won its opening match before being held to back-to-back draws. They have five points from three games and occupy the third sport.

