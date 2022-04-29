Free coaching for SI, Constable posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:43 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: The Scheduled Castes Development department is receiving applications for pre-examination residential coaching for Sub-Inspector and Police Constable posts through its study centres.

The department has decided to impart free coaching to 3,300 eligible youth from the SC community. The move comes as the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had issued six notifications for recruitment to 17,291 posts including SI and Police Constables in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prisons & Correctional Services, Transport, and Prohibition & Excise.

The two-month coaching programme includes classroom teaching and physical events training. This apart, a separate coaching will be conducted for candidates who successfully clear the preliminary recruitment examination. The entire coaching programme will be organised involving the Police department.

The applicants should fulfil the physical measurements prescribed by the Police Recruitment Board. The age limit for the SI is 30 years and 27 years for Police Constable posts.

The applicants should possess graduation in any discipline for the SI and intermediate qualification for the Police Constable posts. The candidate’s annual income of the parent/guardian/family should not be more than Rs 3 lakh for all categories and should not be government employed.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit secured in the qualification examination. For the SI coaching, merit in the degree will be taken as the criteria whereas it’s intermediate for the Police Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the website https://studycircle.cgg.gov.in/.